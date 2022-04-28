The leaderboard of the 31st Annual Captain Zedd’s Flounder Tournament out of Wachapreague stayed mostly the same after Wednesday, with the only change being Scott Hines popped into 5th place on the overall leaderboard and first in the locals category with a 5 pound 2 ounce flounder, measuring 23 1/4 inches.

Rick Hess remains in the lead with a 5 pound 13 ounce flounder measuring 24 inches.

Windy conditions Wednesday made it difficult on the participants. Winds Thursday are predicted to be out of the northwest at 15 mph gusting to 30.

.