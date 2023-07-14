Pictured: The Hart Farms foursome, comprised of Tyler Ames, Jason Hart(absent), Ryan Horner and Spence Nottingham, was the top team in the first flight of the Fairways for Firemen golf tournament with a 53 in the advance best ball format at the Eastern Shore Yacht & Country Club. From left to right are Horner, Nottingham and Ames with tournament director and OVFD outgoing fire chief Adam James. Hart was absent from the photo.

By Bill Sterling

A record field of 124 golfers competed in the the 7th Annual Fairways for Firefighters golf tournament at the Eastern Shore Yacht & Country Club Friday, July 7 to benefit the Onancock Volunteer Fire Company.

Adam James, director of the tournament and outgoing OVFD fire chief after nine years, said the fundraiser will net approximately $20,000 for the fire company.

“We appreciate the support of all the sponsors and the great turnout. There are a lot of entries from people who are not serious golfers, but they want to support the fire company, and we appreciate it. The club also does a great job of hosting this event,’ said James.

The Hart Farms foursome, comprised of Tyler Ames, Jason Hart, Ryan Horner and Spence Nottingham, was the top team in the first flight with a 53 in the advance best ball format.

Winning the second flight was the Fore Dawgs foursome of (from left) Bill Tom Custis, Charlie Misuna, Charlie Marshall and Paul Parks with a 59. Adam James, tournament director, presents the prizes.

Smoke Eaters, with John Carter Parks, Shane Parker, Ryan Bono and Mark Simshauser, took second with a 54. Coastal Homes by Beracah, including Harry Parker, Matt Parker, Jake Parker and Dale Smith, finished third with a 54, decided by a tie breaker.

Winning the second flight was the Fore Dawgs foursome of Charlie Misuna, Paul Parks, Charlie Marshall and Bill Tom Custis with a 59. Runnerup in the second flight was the State Farm quartet of Keith Lilliston, Adair Tyler, John T. Williams and Rodney Godwin with with a 59, based on a tiebreaker. Finishing third was the ESY&CC team of Jess Newton, Griffin Serio, Brad York and Caleb Clark with a 60.

Clay Midkiff had the straightest drive on hole number 7, Jarrett Sturgis had the longest drive on number 8, and Eddie Mears has the closest to the pin on 13 with a tee shot that stopped two feet, five inches from the hole.

A putting contest was also held to honor the late Justin Bizzotto, a former member of the Onancock Volunteer Fire Department. Bizzotto’s number was 21, and Onancock is Station 9; therefore, each year a prize is presented to any golfer making a 21-foot putt on hole number nine. Matt Boggs and Mark Stacy accomplished the feat this year.