Pictured: Winning the Eastern Shore of Virginia Habitat for Humanity Golf Tournament held at the Bay Creek Golf Club in Cape Charles on Oct. 19 was the foursome of (l-r) Kenny Crofton, Chad Cherry. Kyle Mutter and Randy Byrns.

The sixth annual best ball Eastern Shore of Virginia Habitat for Humanity Golf Tournament raised over $40,000 to help the organization in its mission to build strength, stability and self-reliance through safe and affordable housing.

This year’s golf tournament was held on Oct. 19 at Bay Creek Golf Club in Cape Charles with 144 golfers making up 36 teams. Ashley Bennett, who just recently was named executive director of Eastern Shore of Virginia Habitat for Humanity, thanked the golfers for their participation and the sponsors for their support.

Since being founded in 1988, the local Habitat for Humanity has built 57 homes with construction of its 58th nearing completion with over 154,000 volunteer hours.

Leslie Doyle, left, won the women’s longest drive at Eastern Shore Habitat for Humanity Golf Tournament held at the Bay Creek Golf Club in Cape Charles on Oct. 19. At right is Ashley Bennett, recently named as executive director of the Eastern Shore of Virginia Habitat for Humanity.

Bennett said, ‘The generosity of this community is remarkable, and the success of this tournament is a testament to what we can accomplish together. As the new executive director, my focus is on strengthening our organization, expanding our community partnerships, and increasing our capacity to serve more families across the Eastern Shore.’

The foursome of Kenny Crofton, Chad Cherry, Kyle Mutter, and Randy Bryns took first place with a 20 under par total. Second place went to the team of Larry Hand, Robert Crockett, Glenwood Pruitt and Bill Sterling with a score of 17 under par. Also at 17 under par in third due to a tiebreaker was the quartet of Alan Clark, Joe Staub, Rob Naylor and Blaine Smith.

Leslie Doyle won the women’s longest drive.

Chris Ferry had the longest drive for the men with Leslie Doyle winning the women’s longest drive contest. Scott Blackburn was the closest to the pin.