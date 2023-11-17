Grimes inducted into Hampden-Sydney Hall of Fame

A graduate of Nandua High School, Grimes was named a first-team Division III All-American on a squad that went 29-3, won the ODAC regular season championship, the tournament championship and finished second in the national championship game, losing in double overtime to Wisconsin-Platteville, 76-75.

Grimes was first team All-ODAC three times in his career and is currently the program’s seventh leading scorer with 1,740 points, eighth in assists with 335 and still holds the record for three pointers made in a career with 262.

Since graduation, Grimes has worked in finance and business intelligence, coached at Hampden-Sydney, Glen Allen High School and AAU. He is also the founder and president of Love the Game Basketball. He is currently the head coach of Steward School basketball. Second from right is Coach Tony Shaver, longtime basketball coach at Hampden-Sydney.