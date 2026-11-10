GOAT House golf tournament supports growing youth wrestling and tumbling program

November 10, 2026
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Local Sports
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Winning the Goat House Athletics Program golf tournament at the Eastern Shore Yacht & Country Club were (left to right) Shane Cooper, Cade McGregor Tye Collins and Conner McIntyre. At far right is Casey Paglia, director of the tournament and head coach for the Goat House Athletics Program. 

The Goat House Athletics Program, an organization led by Casey Paglia that promotes youth wrestling and tumbling, held its fifth annual golf tournament Friday, Oct. 30 at the Eastern Shore Yacht & Country Club.

Paglia, a three-time state wrestling champion at Northampton High School from 2011-2013 who also wrestled at American University, said the program now has approximately 50 youth involved in wrestling and tumbling programs.

The highlight of the past year was seeing GOAT House member Dylan Padgett claim his second state wrestling title at Nandua High School while teammate Arnold Destine become a two time state finalist.

Paglia said every consistent member of the GOAT House Athletics Program has placed at states, either at the VHSL or the VISAA level, in the five years of the club’s existence.

The youth wrestlers meet at Broadwater Academy. Paglia is assisted by coaches with extensive wrestling experience, including Bryan Youmans, Matt Evans and Charles Pawin, as well as Grayson Cooper, who works with the tumblers.

Winning the best ball tournament Friday was the foursome of Tye Collins, Shane Cooper, Cade McGregor and Conner McIntyre with a sensational 49, aided by mulligans and a throw. Four shots back with a 53 was Will Leland, Chad Ballard, Tim Rapine and Matt Brown. Taking third with a 57 was Pat Luckenbach, Larry Chance, Jack Krieger and Ian McLean. Luckenbach also won closest to the pin.

Anyone interested in joining the GOAT House Athletics Program can contact Paglia at 757-710-0425 or caseypaglia13@gmail.com.

Finishing second in the Goat House Athletics Program golf tournament at the Eastern Shore Yacht & Country Club was (l-r) Will Leland and Matt Brown. Chad Ballard and Tim Rapine were absent when the photo was taken. At right is tournament director Casey Paglia.
Taking third place in the Goat House Athletics Program golf tournament at the Eastern Shore Yacht & Country Club were (l-r) Ian McLean, Pat Luckenback, tournament director Casey Paglia, Jack Krieger and Larry Chance.

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November 10, 2026, 5:55 am
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