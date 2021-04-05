Below you’ll find pictures from Friday night’s Virginia State Football Playoff game where the Northampton Yellow Jackets fell to the Northumberland Indians, courtesy of Virginia Long.
Related Posts
Broadwater sweeps Hampton Christian
January 30, 2021
High School Basketball Update
November 30, 2018
Local High School Football Scores
October 20, 2018
Arcadia and Northampton Boys Soccer teams play to a tie
April 11, 2019
Local Conditions
April 5, 2021, 6:25 pm
Sunny
65°F
65°F
4 mph
real feel: 63°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 30%
wind speed: 4 mph W
wind gusts: 7 mph
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:42 am
sunset: 7:30 pm
6 hours ago
Gallery: Easter Egg Hunt at the Eastern Shore Yacht & Country Club - Shore Daily NewsChildren enjoyed an Easter Egg Hunt led by the Easter Bunny Saturday at the Eastern Shore Yacht and Country Club in Melfa in addition to face painting, pony rides and a petting zoo: .