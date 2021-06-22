Pictured: Son Joseph scored two goals in Monday’s win.

For the first time since 2003, the Nandua Warriors soccer team is heading to the Virginia State Championship game.

The Warriors defeated the Clarke County Eagles in the Virginia 2A State Semi-Finals Monday evening in northern Virginia 3-1.

The Warriors got on the board when Odin Bolster scored on a penalty kick 29 minutes left in the first half.

The Eagles responded with a goal of their own with 20:05 minutes left in the first half to tie the game at 1-1, which was still the score at halftime.

However, the 2nd half was all Nandua. Son Joseph scored an early goal giving the Nandua a 2-1 lead and followed up with a second goal with 18:26 left in the game.

The Nandua Warriors will now host the Virginia 2A State Championship Game on Wednesday evening at Nandua High School. Their opponent and the game time has yet to be determined.

Pictures of Monday’s win are available below:



Leonardo Bonilla







Cameron Mears

.