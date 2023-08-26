Full slate of High School Football action Friday Night

Week one of the high school football season saw all local teams in action Friday night.

In a game carried live on WESR, the Broadwater Vikings took an early lead over the Chincoteague Ponies and the held on to earn a 26 to 24 win on Chincoteague. The Vikings will be in action again next Saturday at home against Christ Church. The Ponies will be in action again next Thursday as they travel to Fuqua.

The Nandua Warriors hosted Rapphannock Raiders on Friday. The Warriors won by a score of 32 to 17. They move to 1-0 and will be in action again on Thursday next week as they host the Bruton Panthers.



The Northampton Yellow Jackets fell to Bruton on Friday night 41 to 3. The Yellow Jackets fall to 0-1 on the season.



The Arcadia Firebirds defeated the Windsor Dukes on Friday 53 to 20. The Firebirds move to 1-0 on the season and will be in action again next Friday against Charles City.