With two full fishing days to go before the conclusion of the 31st Annual Captain Zedd’s Flounder Tournament out of Wachapreague, Rick Hess of Pennsylvania still has the top spot with his 5 pound 13 oz. flounder.

The only change to the leaderboard is John Hartnett, another Pennsylvania fisherman has made his way to the 4th place slot, bringing in a 5 pound 4 oz flounder Friday, which bumped James Joseph down to 5th place and Scott Hines out of the top 5.

Hines remains in first place for the locals category, and his son Asher also remains in first place in the Youth Category. Bonnie Crouse will is in first in the Female Category.

The tournament ends Sunday.

