Softball

The Broadwater Lady Vikings softball team played Norfolk Academy on Friday. The Lady Vikings won the game by a score of 14 to 1. Ramsey Revelle got the start on the mound and the win. She pitched 6 innings giving up 1 run on 4 hits. Offensively the Lady Vikings were led by Chole Hall who went 2-5 with a home run and 2 rbi’s. Taylor Leland, Ramsey Revelle, Sophie Gallivan, Molly Brown, and Savannah Lunger each had 2 hits. The Lady Vikings improve to 6-7 on the season with the win.

Baseball

The Broadwater Vikings baseball team lost to Norfolk Academy 14 to 6. Quinn Ames got the start on the mound and took the loss for the Vikings. Offensively the Vikings were led by Ames who went 2-3 at the plate. Will Petka and Logan Hickman each got a hit. The Vikings fall to 4-8 on the season.

The Nandua Warriors baseball team fell to Stephen Decatur on Friday 7 to 1. Ripken Robbins got the start on the mound and the loss. Robbins pitched 4 innings giving up 7 runs on 5 hits and struck out 8 batters. Offensively the Warriors were led by Brandon Adamos, Ripken Robbins, and Isaac Stodghill who each got 1 hit. The Warriors fall to 10-2 on the season.

