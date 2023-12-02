Friday night hoops updates

Boys Basketball

The Nandua Warriors boys basketball team traveled to play the Rappahannock Raiders on Friday night. The Warriors won the game by a score of 49 to 27. Th Warriors move to 1-0 on the season and will be in action again on Wednesday as they travel to play Norfolk Christian.

The Northampton Yellow Jackets boys basketball team almost defeated the defending state champions, the Lancaster Red Devils, on the road Friday night. The Yellow Jackets would lose the game by a score of 65 to 64. The Yellow Jackets fall to 1-1 on the early season.

Girls Basketball

The Nandua Lady Warriors basketball fell to the Windsor Dukes on Friday night 71 to 38. The Lady Warriors fall to 0-1 on the season and will be traveling to Norfolk Christian on Wednesday.

The Northampton Lady Yellow Jackets basketball fell to Lancaster 44 to 24. The Lady Yellow Jackets fall to 0-2 on the season.