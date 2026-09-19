Friday night high school football scores

September 19, 2026
 |
Local Sports
Eastern Shore High School Football

Eastern Shore high school football action from Friday night:

Chincoteague rolled past Fishburne Military, 66-to-nothing. The Ponies are now 3-and-1 on the season.

Northampton picked up its first win of the season, shutting out Windsor, 14-to-nothing. The Yellowjackets are now 1-and-2.

Nandua lost to Amelia County, 39-to-19. The Warriors are 0-and-3.

And Arcadia fell to Snow Hill of Maryland, 35-to-6. The Firebirds are 1-and-3.

Broadwater Academy was idle Friday night. The Vikings are 0-and-4 heading into Saturday afternoon’s game against Southampton Academy.

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September 19, 2026, 7:03 am
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