Friday Night High School Football Scores

High school football teams across the Eastern Shore were back on the field Friday night, with several local teams in action.

In Eastville, the Northampton Yellow Jackets picked up an important win, defeating Middlesex, 35 to 14.

Northampton improves to 2-and-2 on the season with the victory.

At Arcadia, the Firebirds hosted Norfolk Christian, with Norfolk Christian coming away with a 35-to-14 win.

The loss drops Arcadia to 1-and-4 on the season.

Nandua was also at home Friday night, taking on Washington of Maryland.

The Warriors came up on the short end of a 28-to-21 score.

And Chincoteague was on the road against Greenbrier Christian.

Greenbrier Christian came away with a 35-to-21 victory.

Chincoteague is now 3-and-2 on the season.

Looking ahead to Saturday, Broadwater Academy will be back on the field.

The Vikings will host Fishburne Military Academy Saturday afternoon, with kickoff scheduled for 2 o’clock. That game will be broadcast live on 103 The Shore.

Broadwater enters the game at 0-and-6.

That’s a look at Friday night high school football across the Eastern Shore.

For complete scores, schedules and updated records, keep checking ShoreDailyNews.com and stay with WESR, 103-point-3, The Shore.