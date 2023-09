By Luke Brankley

The Northampton Yellow Jackets football team traveled to Middlesex on Friday Night. The Yellow Jackets won the game by a score of 41 to 22. The Yellow Jackets move to 2-3 on the season and will be in action next week at King & Queen.

The Nandua Warriors football team fell to Amelia County on Friday Night 28 to 12. The Warriors fall to 1-4 on the season and will be in action next week as they travel to Portsmouth Christian.

.