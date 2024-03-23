Friday night baseball/softball update

By Luke Brankley

Softball

The Arcadia LadyFirebirds softball team hosted Lancaster on Friday. The Lady Firebirds lost the game by a score of 13 to 3. Kaycee Shreaves pitched 6 innings and gave up 13 runs on 9 hits while striking out 7 batters. Offensively, the Firebirds had 9 hits in the game. Taylor Benedict had 2 hits with a double and triple The Lady Firebirds fall to 2-4 on the season and will be in action again on April 2nd as they travel to Lancaster.

The Chincoteague Lady Ponies softball team beat Wicomico on the road Friday afternoon 14-0. Alex McComb got the start and combined with Kate McPherson to pitch a no hitter. They struck out a total of 9 batters. Offensively, the Ponies had 14 hits and was led by Alex McComb who went 4-4 at the plate. The Lady Ponies move to 2-2 on the season and will be back in action again on April 3rd at Holly Grove.

Baseball

The Chincoteague Ponies baseball team also defeated Wicomico on Friday, 10 to 8. Landon Easton got the win on the mound. He pitched in relief of Kent Reed in the 3rd inning. Easton pitched 4 2/3 innings and gave up 1 run on 5 hits while striking out 6 batters. Offensively, the Ponies had 9 hits in the game. John Holloway, George Katsetos, Marcello Rosanova, and Izad Tountas each had 2 hits in the game. The Ponies move to 2-1 on the season and will be in action again on April 3rd at Holly Grove.

The Arcadia Firebirds baseball team topped Lancaster on Friday 7 to 5. Brian White got the win in relief. He pitched the final 2 2/3 innings and gave up 2 runs on 1 hit while striking out 3 batters. Offensively, the Firebirds had 6 hits in the game. Brian White and Carson Lucy each had 2 hits in the game. The Firebirds move to 3-2 on the season and will be in action again on Thursday March 28th as they host Norfolk Christian.