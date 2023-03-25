Baseball

The Nandua Warriors traveled to play Windsor on Friday. The Warriors won the game by a score of 6 to 2. The Warriors had 9 hits in the game, led by Reco Kellam who went 3-3. Ripken Robbins and Martin Savage had 2 hits each. Also collecting a hit were Aiden McIntyre and Isaac Stodghill.

Aiden McIntyre started on the mound and got the win. McIntyre pitched 6 innings and gave up 2 runs on 4 hits while striking out 12 batters The Warriors improve to 2-1 on the season and will be in action on Monday as they host Holly Grove.

The Arcadia Firebirds defeated Westmoreland on Friday 13 to 0. Offensively, the Firebirds were led by Nathan Barnes who went 2-3 with 3 rbis. Carson Lucy, Dylan Chessar, Dalton Barnes, and Brian White each had a hit.

Dalton Barnes started on the mound and got the win. Barnes pitched 5 innings and gave up 1 hit while striking out 10 batters.

The Firebirds move to 2-1 on the season and will play Mardela on Tuesday at home.

The Chincoteague Ponies defeated King & Queen on Friday 19 to 0. The Ponies had 11 hits in the game. Offensively, the Ponies were led by George Katsetos who went 3-4. Marcello Rasonova went 2-4 with a home run and 6 rbis.

Tanner Binder got the start on the mound and win for the Ponies. Binder pitched 4 innings and gave up 3 hits while striking out 8 batters. The Ponies improve 4-1 on the season and will be in action again on Tuesday as they travel to Wicomico.

Softball

The Arcadia Lady Firebirds also defeated Westmoreland on Friday 7 to 0. Hannah Parks and Sydney Jester each had 2 hits with a double for the Firebirds. Briana Montross also had 2 hits in the game.

Sydney Jester dominated on the mound, pitching a complete game 1 hitter, with 17 strikeouts.

The Lady Firebirds will be in action again on Monday as they travel to Parkside.

The Nandua Lady Warriors traveled to Windsor on Friday. The Lady Warriors lost the game by a score of 12 to 1. Kylie Killmon-Ford got the start and loss for the Warriors.

The Lady Warriors fall to 2-2 on the season and will be in action again on Wednesday as they host Hickory.