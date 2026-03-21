Friday night baseball and softball roundup

March 21, 2026
 |
Local Sports
Image

By Luke Brankley

Baseball
The Chincoteague Ponies baseball team traveled to Parkside on Friday and lost by a score of 2–0. Bryce Luck got the start on the mound and took the loss. The Ponies recorded one hit in the game, coming from Micah Bennicoff. Chincoteague falls to 1–1 on the season and will return to action Tuesday as they travel to Salisbury Christian.

The Nandua Warriors baseball team hosted Windsor on Friday. The Warriors lost by a score of 26–3. Jordan Snead got the start on the mound and took the loss. Nandua recorded three hits in the game, including a two-run home run by Orion Laredo. The Warriors fall to 0–2 and will return to action Tuesday as they host Holly Grove.

Softball
The Northampton Lady Yellow Jackets hosted King & Queen on Friday afternoon and won by a score of 27–11. Anna Temich got the start on the mound and earned the win. Northampton recorded 10 hits, led by Hailey Dinwiddie with three hits. The Lady Yellow Jackets improve to 1–1 on the season and will return to action Wednesday as they travel to King & Queen.

The Nandua Warriors softball team hosted Windsor on Friday and lost by a score of 6–3. Lela Lusk got the start on the mound and took the loss. Nandua had five hits in the game, with Amirrah Church recording two hits. The Warriors fall to 0–1 and will return to action Tuesday as they host Holly Grove.

The Chincoteague Lady Ponies softball team traveled to Parkside on Friday and lost by a score of 14–7. Faith Stadler got the start on the mound and took the loss. The Ponies recorded five hits, including two from Stadler. Chincoteague falls to 0–2 on the season and will return to action Tuesday as they travel to Salisbury Christian.

The Arcadia Lady Firebirds softball team hosted Bennett on Friday and won by a score of 11–2. Ryann Giddins got the start on the mound and earned the win. Arcadia recorded 15 hits, led by Giddins with three hits and Brinlee Kauthen with four hits. The Firebirds return to action Tuesday as they travel to Nansemond River.

Coldwell Banker Harbour Realty

Share this

Listen Live!

WESR 103.3FM PLAY BUTTON
COASTAL COUNTRY PLAY BUTTON

Local Weather

March 21, 2026, 7:57 am
Clear sky
SW
Clear sky
46°F
4 mph
Apparent: 45°F
Pressure: 1009 mb
Humidity: 87%
Winds: 4 mph SW
Windgusts: 45 mph
UV-Index: 0
Sunrise: 7:04 am
Sunset: 7:14 pm
© 2026 Powered by OpenWeather
 

Visit our sponsors

FOLLOW US

OUR ADVERTISERS

Bloxom Auto Supply March & April 2026

Member of the

esva chamber