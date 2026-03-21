Friday night baseball and softball roundup

By Luke Brankley

Baseball

The Chincoteague Ponies baseball team traveled to Parkside on Friday and lost by a score of 2–0. Bryce Luck got the start on the mound and took the loss. The Ponies recorded one hit in the game, coming from Micah Bennicoff. Chincoteague falls to 1–1 on the season and will return to action Tuesday as they travel to Salisbury Christian.

The Nandua Warriors baseball team hosted Windsor on Friday. The Warriors lost by a score of 26–3. Jordan Snead got the start on the mound and took the loss. Nandua recorded three hits in the game, including a two-run home run by Orion Laredo. The Warriors fall to 0–2 and will return to action Tuesday as they host Holly Grove.

Softball

The Northampton Lady Yellow Jackets hosted King & Queen on Friday afternoon and won by a score of 27–11. Anna Temich got the start on the mound and earned the win. Northampton recorded 10 hits, led by Hailey Dinwiddie with three hits. The Lady Yellow Jackets improve to 1–1 on the season and will return to action Wednesday as they travel to King & Queen.

The Nandua Warriors softball team hosted Windsor on Friday and lost by a score of 6–3. Lela Lusk got the start on the mound and took the loss. Nandua had five hits in the game, with Amirrah Church recording two hits. The Warriors fall to 0–1 and will return to action Tuesday as they host Holly Grove.

The Chincoteague Lady Ponies softball team traveled to Parkside on Friday and lost by a score of 14–7. Faith Stadler got the start on the mound and took the loss. The Ponies recorded five hits, including two from Stadler. Chincoteague falls to 0–2 on the season and will return to action Tuesday as they travel to Salisbury Christian.

The Arcadia Lady Firebirds softball team hosted Bennett on Friday and won by a score of 11–2. Ryann Giddins got the start on the mound and earned the win. Arcadia recorded 15 hits, led by Giddins with three hits and Brinlee Kauthen with four hits. The Firebirds return to action Tuesday as they travel to Nansemond River.