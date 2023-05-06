Softball

The Arcadia Lady Firebirds defeated Booker T. Washington High School on Friday 16 to 0. The Lady Firebirds improve to 15-2 on the season.

Offensively, the Lady Firebirds had 13 hits in the game. Brianna Montross, Bella Williams, Logan Stapleton, and Hannah Parks each had 2 hits in the game. Parks had a homerun as one of her hits in the game.

Jayda Tull got the start on the mound and the win. She pitched 4 innings giving up 2 hits while striking out 7 batters.

The Lady Firebirds will be in action again on Tuesday as they travel to Northampton.

The Chincoteague Lady Ponies beat Wicomico High School on Friday 11 to 1. With the win, the Lady Ponies improved to 11-2 on the season.

Offensively, the Lady Ponies had 11 hits in the game. Alex McComb went 2-2 with 2 homeruns in the game. Allie Bell went 2-2 with a home run and a double with 4 RBIs. Sara Godwin went 2-4 with a triple.

McComb got the start on the mound and the win. She pitched 5 innings giving up 1 run on 3 hits while striking out 14 batters.

The Lady Ponies will be in action again on Tuesday as they travel to Nandua.

The Broadwater Lady Vikings fell to Kenston Forest on Friday 10 to 0. The Lady Vikings fall to 12-9 on the season.

Offensively, the Lady Vikings could only manage 1 hit in the game from Ramsey Revelle, who went 1-2 in the game.

Revelle got the start on the mound and the loss, pitching 4 innings giving up 10 runs on 10 hits while striking out 3 batters.

The Lady Vikings will be in action again on Thursday against Atlantic Shores.

Baseball

The Chincoteague Ponies played Wicomico on Friday. The Ponies lost the game by a score of 18 to 4. The Ponies fall to 4-10 on the season.

Offensively, the Ponies had 4 hits in the game. John Holloway went 2-3 at the plate. Marcello Rasonova went 1-3 with a homerun and 3 rbi’s. Izad Tountas went 1-3 with a double.

Rosanova got the start on the mound and could only last 4 2/3 innings. He gave up 11 runs on 6 hits while striking out 3 batters.

The Ponies will be in action again on Tuesday as they travel to play Nandua.

The Nandua Warriors edged Salisbury Christian at home on Friday 5 to 4. The Warriors improve to 5-8-1 on the season.

Offensively, the Warriors had 5 hits in the game. Aiden McIntyre went 2-3 with a double. Martin Savage went 1-3 with a double and rbi. Isaac Stodghill and Austin Wert each had a hit apiece.

Hayden Williams got the start on the mound and pitched 2 innings. He gave up 1 run on 0 hits while striking out 5 batters. Ripken Robbins came into relief and pitched 4 2/3 innings while giving up 3 runs on 7 hits while striking out 3 batters. Isaac Stodghill got the win pitching 1/3 innings.

The Warriors will be in action again on Tuesday as they host Chincoteague.