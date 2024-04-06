Friday evening sports update

By Luke Brankley

Baseball

The Arcadia Firebirds baseball team traveled to play Randolph Henry on Friday afternoon. The Firebirds won the game by a score of 15 to 5. Nathan Barnes got the start on the mound and the win. He pitched 4 1/3 innings while giving up 3 runs on 5 hits while striking out 8 batters. Offensively, the Firebirds had 13 hits in the game. Barnes went 4-4 with a double and home run. Dalton Barnes went 3-4 in the game. Aiden Fuller went 2-3 with a triple and home run with 5 rbi’s. The Firebirds improve to 4-3 on the season and will be in action again on Wednesday as they host Holly Grove Christian.

The Broadwater Vikings baseball team split their double header with Stonebridge Friday afternoon. The Vikings won game 1 by a score of 8 to 0. Derek Boyle got the start and the win. Boyle pitched 4 innings giving up 0 runs on 0 hits while striking out 7 batters. Eli Destro went 3-3 with a double and triple in the game.

In game 2, the Vikings lost the game by a score of 1 to 0. Eli Destro got the start and lost on the mound. Destro pitched 4 innings giving up 1 run on 1 hit while striking out 6 batters. Destro went 2-3 with a double and Derek Boyle went 2-2 in the game.

The Vikings fall to 3-4 on the season and will return to action on Monday as they host Atlantic Shores.

Softball