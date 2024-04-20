Friday afternoon sports update

Softball

The Nandua Lady Warriors softball team hosted Seaford on Friday afternoon. The Lady Warriors won the game by a score of 18 to 0. Regrant Hintz got the start and win on the mound for the Warriors. Hintz pitched 5 innings giving up 0 runs on 1 hit while striking out 13 batters. Offensively, the Lady Warriors had 8 hits in the game. Reagan Justice went 3-4 at the plate with a home run and 6 RBI’s. The Lady Warriors improve to 5-2 on the season and returns to action on Monday as they travel to Hickory.

The Chincoteague Lady Ponies defeated Middlesex on the road 8 to 3. Alex McComb got the start and win on the mound. McComb pitched 7 innings giving up 3 runs, 1 earned, on 5 hits while striking out 13 batters. Offensively, the Lady Ponies had 10 hits in the game. Sara Godwin went 2-4 with a double, Lilly Mathews went 2-3 with a triple, and Kloe Voytek went 2-4 with a triple in the game. The Lady Ponies improve to 7-2 on the season and returns to action on Tuesday as they host Arcadia.

Baseball

The Nandua Warriors baseball team beat Windsor 5 to 4. RJ Guy got the start on the mound and pitched 3 innings giving up 3 runs on 6 hits while striking out 2 batters. Isaac Stodghill pitched the final 4 innings for the win and gave up 1 run on 2 hits while striking out 6 batters. Offensively, the Warriors had 5 hits in the game. Isaac Stodghill, Aiden McIntyre, Kaden Adamos, RJ Guy, and Greg Lessard each had hits. The Warriors improve to 10-1 on the season and will return to action on Monday as they host Portsmouth Christian.

The Broadwater Vikings baseball team crushed Denbigh Baptist 18 to 1. Teddy Seybolt got the start and win on the mound. He pitched 4 innings giving up 1 run, which was unearned, on 0 hits while striking out 8 batters. Cohen Kellam pitched the final inning striking out 3 batters. The Vikings’ pitchers combine for a no hitter. Offensively, the Vikings hand 14 hits in the game. Derek Boyle went 3-4, Eli Destro went 2-5 with a double, Rufus Abbott went 2-4, Cohen Kellam went 2-5 with a double, and Bennit Custis went 2-4 in the game. The Vikings improved to 7-7 on the season and will return to action on Tuesday as they host Greenbrier Christian.

The Chincoteague Ponies baseball team traveled to Middlesex. The Ponies lost the game by a score of 12 to 2. Marcello Rosanova got the start and the loss on the mound. Rosanova pitched 3 2/3 innings on the mound giving up 8 runs, 3 earned, on 10 hits while striking out 5 batters. Offensively, the Ponies had 3 hits in the game. George Katsetos, John Holloway, and Kent Reed each had hits in the game. The Ponies fall to 2-5 on the season and will return to action again on Tuesday as they host the Arcadia Firebirds.

The Northampton Yellow Jackets baseball team fell to Essex 10 to 0. Porter Spence got the start and lost on the mound. Spence pitched 3 1/3 innings giving up 10 runs, 1 earned, on 7 hits while striking out 3 batters. Offensively, the Yellow Jackets had 4 hits in the game. Tanner Feltes went 2-2 in the game with a double. The Yellow Jackets fall to 2-5 on the season and will return to action on Monday as they host Surry County.