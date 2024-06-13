Four Yellow Jackets named to All-State Soccer Team

Pictured from left to right: Jose Palacio, Sebastian Mayorga and Thomas Dix, who were named to Virginia’s Region 1 First Team All-State for Varsity Boys Soccer.

By Luke Brankley

The Regional 1A Soccer Champions, Northampton Yellow Jackets, had three people represent them on 1st Team All-State and another on the 2nd Team All-State teams.

Sebastian Mayorga, Thomas Dix, and Jose Palacio made the 1st team. Henry Mayorga-Guerrero made the 2nd team.

A junior, Dix scored 11 goals in 12 games this season as a midfielder. He also added six assists.

Mayorga lead the Yellow Jackets in goals and assists as a forward this season, with 20 goals scored with 12 assists.

Palacio played defense for the Jackets, but added five goals and two assists.

Mayorga-Guerrero scored 14 goals for the Jackets as a forward in his Senior season and added four assists.

Players selected first-team all-region are eligible for selection to the all-state team.