Four Broadwater Academy Vikings were named to the All-Metro Conference team this year.

The three on the All-Metro Softball team were Ramsey Revelle, Chloe Hall and Kacey Ford.

Revelle was the Vikings starter on the mound all season long, pitching 122 innings in 21 games, with an ERA of 3.26 and 183 strikeouts to only 17 walks. She also hit .317 at the plate in her sophomore year, with 19 hits, 15 RBIs and one homerun.

Hall batted .304 in her senior season with the Vikings, with 17 hits, 10 RBIs, and one homerun.

Ford lead the Vikings offense in her freshman year with a .441 batting average. She tallied 26 hits on the season with 19 RBIs and one homerun.

Kolby Evans was the lone Viking baseball player to be named to the All-Metro Team. Evans batted .286 in his senior season, with 14 hits, 5 RBIs and 12 runs scored.

The Lady Vikings will open the Metro Conference tournament tonight hosting Southampton Academy. Game time is 4:30 PM.