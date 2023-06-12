Four Eastern Shore Athletes brought home State Championships in events at the Virginia State Track and Field meet this week.

A’Riyah Brisco, Riley Coates and James Applegate from Northampton High School and Jordan Jones with Nandua High School all brought home the top prize in different events at the JMU Track & Field Complex in Harrisonburg last week.

Freshman Brisco brought home two gold medals in the 100m, with a time of 12.13 seconds, and in the 200m dash, with a 24.84 second time.

Coates, also a freshman, came home with a gold medal in the pole vault with a 10′ jump. Coates also finished 3rd in the 200 meter dash and the 100 meter hurdles.

Jones, a junior, took 1st place in the Class 2 400 meter dash, posting a time of 50.17 seconds.

Senior Applegate won the top prize in the pole vault as well with his 11′ jump.

The Northampton Yellow Jackets brought home second place overall in the event.