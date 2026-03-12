Ford and Guinan named to All-State Basketball teams

March 12, 2026
 |
Local Sports
Image

Broadwater Academy’s Kacey Ford and Neiley Guinan have been named to the Virginia Independent Schools All-State Girls Basketball Teams.

Ford took First Team Honors, capping her senior season averaging 16.8 points per game and scored 303 total points while shooting 44 percent from the field. She added approximately 2.5 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest, along with 39 total steals, averaging about 2.2 per game. Ford shot 58 percent from the free throw line and 28 percent from three-point range.

Guinan made Second Team All State, contributing 106 total points on the season, averaging roughly 5.9 points per game while also shooting 44 percent from the field. She averaged about 2.7 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest and recorded 54 total steals, leading the team at approximately 3 steals per game.

