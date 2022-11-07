Football players from Nandua, Arcadia, Chincoteague and Northampton high schools have received free football cleats this season from a trio of brothers who want to form an organization that gives back to the community.

Brothers Brock, A.J. and C.J. Custis are forming a community organization called Jump-In that will help local youth in various ways. Brock (class of 2006) and A.J. (class of 2004) both starred at Nandua with Brock later playing in college at Virginia State and AJ playing at Morgan State. Both played in the Arena Football League in Richmond.

Brock said several of their college and Arena Football teammates are now high school coaches at large high schools where cleats are usually provided to the players. With the help of their former teammates the Custis brothers were able to acquire about 90 shoes that would typically cost $150 for local athletes.

A.J., who handles security for the Washington Wizards of the NBA, also recently donated $800 to the booster club at Nandua that allowed students to enjoy free food and drinks from the concession stand at a recent Homecoming football game.

Brock, who is involved with the local Boys & Girls Club and conducted a summer program that provided free food to youth in low-income neighborhoods, says the newly developing charity Jump-In seeks to be education based and will seek a variety of ways it can assist local youth.

“It’s our way of giving back to the community that helped us when we were growing up here on the Shore,” said Brock. The three brothers are the sons of Alphonso and Kathy Custis of Melfa.

