Firebirds & Yellow Jackets fall in Wednesday afternoon action

By Luke Brankley

Baseball

The Arcadia Firebirds host the Laurel Bulldogs on Wednesday afternoon. The Firebirds lost the game by a score of 8 to 6. Nathan Barnes got the start on the mound and the loss for the Firebirds. He pitched 4 2/3 innings giving up 6 runs on 6 hits while striking out 7 batters. Offensively, the Firebirds had 7 hits in the game. Brian White and Barnes each had 2 hits in the game.

The Firebirds fall to 2-2 on the season and will be in action again on Friday as they host Lancaster.

The Northampton Yellow Jackets traveled to play the Lancaster Red Devils and lost 11-1 on Wednesday afternoon. Brayden Downing got the start on the mound and the loss, pitching 2 innings in the game, giving up 4 runs on 4 hits while striking out 2 batters. Offensively, the Yellow Jackets got 2 hits in the game, both from Trent Ferebee.

The Yellow Jackets fall to 1-2 on the season and will be in action again on Saturday as they host the Essex Trojans.