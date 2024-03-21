Firebirds & Yellow Jackets fall in Wednesday afternoon action

March 21, 2024
Local Sports
Aiden Fuller

By Luke Brankley

Baseball

The Arcadia Firebirds host the Laurel Bulldogs on Wednesday afternoon.  The Firebirds lost the game by a score of 8 to 6.  Nathan Barnes got the start on the mound and the loss for the Firebirds.  He pitched 4 2/3 innings giving up 6 runs on 6 hits while striking out 7 batters.  Offensively, the Firebirds had 7 hits in the game.  Brian White and Barnes each had 2 hits in the game.

The Firebirds fall to 2-2 on the season and will be in action again on Friday as they host Lancaster.

The Northampton Yellow Jackets traveled to play the Lancaster Red Devils and lost 11-1 on Wednesday afternoon.  Brayden Downing got the start on the mound and the loss, pitching 2 innings in the game, giving up 4 runs on 4 hits while striking out 2 batters.  Offensively, the Yellow Jackets got 2 hits in the game, both from Trent Ferebee.

The Yellow Jackets fall to 1-2 on the season and will be in action again on Saturday as they host the Essex Trojans.

