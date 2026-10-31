Firebirds Win the District Defeating Northampton 42-21

The Arcadia Firebirds clinched the district championship Friday when they defeated the Northampton Yellow Jackets at Hamilton Field in Eastville. 42-21 . Arcadia quarterback Carson Wallace threw two touchdown passes and led the Firebirds to to the victory with the help of Makai Wilson and Larry Handy which included a 65 yard touchdown scamper by Wilson. The Firebirds brought their record to 5-4.

The Nandua Warriors traveled to West Point but fell short 28 to 20.

The only other game on the schedule this weekend is Chincoteague in Kenston Forrest which is scheduled for Monday night at 6 p.m. and will be carried live on 103.3 WESR.