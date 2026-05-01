Firebirds, Vikings stay hot as Shore teams pick up Thursday wins

By Luke Brankley

Softball

The Arcadia Lady Firebirds traveled to Northampton on Thursday afternoon and won by a score of 15-2. Ryann Giddins got the start on the mound and earned the win. Offensively, the Lady Firebirds had 18 hits. Taylor Benedict went 4-4 with a double, Payton Taylor went 3-4 with a double, Brinlee Kauthen went 3-4 with a double, Megan Montross went 3-4, Ryann Giddins went 2-4 with two doubles, and Kinsley Palmer went 2-4. The Lady Firebirds improved to 9-3 on the season and will host Indian River on Friday.

Hailey Dinwiddie got the start and took the loss for the Yellow Jackets. Offensively, Northampton had two hits, with Nitrice Lewis and Ruby Buck each recording one. The Yellow Jackets fell to 4-7 on the season and will travel to Mathews on Friday.

The Nandua Lady Warriors hosted the Chincoteague Lady Ponies on Thursday afternoon and won 6-0. Lela Lusk got the start and the win. Offensively, the Lady Warriors had four hits. Lusk had a hit, Jocelyn Vasquenza recorded a triple, Amirrah Church had a double, and Corrin Burrell hit a home run. The Lady Warriors improved to 6-8 on the season and will travel to Greenbrier Christian on Friday.

Faith Stadler got the start and took the loss for the Lady Ponies. Offensively, Chincoteague had one hit, with Ryann Giddins recording the lone hit. The Lady Ponies fell to 2-12 on the season and will host Wicomico on Monday.

The Broadwater Lady Vikings traveled to Greenbrier Christian on Thursday afternoon and won 7-5. Carly Clayton got the start and the win. Offensively, the Lady Vikings had seven hits. Adrianna Holloway went 2-3 with a double and a home run, and Kacey Ford went 2-4. The Lady Vikings improved to 12-2 on the season and will travel to Atlantic Shores on Monday.

Baseball

The Arcadia Firebirds traveled to Northampton on Thursday afternoon and won 7-2. BJ White got the start and the win. Offensively, the Firebirds had 11 hits. Dylan Chesser went 3-4 with two doubles, and White went 2-3. The Firebirds improved to 7-5 on the season and will host Indian River on Friday.

Trent Ferebee got the start and took the loss for the Yellow Jackets. Offensively, Northampton had six hits. Ferebee went 2-3 with a double, and Corbin Etheridge went 2-3. The Yellow Jackets fell to 4-6 on the season and will travel to Mathews on Friday.

The Broadwater Vikings traveled to Norfolk Christian on Thursday afternoon and won 6-1. Eli Destro got the start and the win. Offensively, the Vikings had nine hits. Destro went 2-4 with a double, Owen Terry went 2-4 with a triple, and Chris Ames went 2-3 with a double. The Vikings improved to 9-6 on the season and will travel to Catholic on Friday.

The Chincoteague Ponies traveled to Nandua on Thursday afternoon and won 15-8. Clayton Luck got the start and received a no decision, while Bryce Luck pitched in relief to earn the win. Offensively, the Ponies had 19 hits. George Katsetos went 4-5, Landon Easton went 3-4, Bryce Luck went 2-5, Brady Roberts went 3-3, and Owen Bloxom went 2-5. The Ponies improved to 6-7 on the season and will host Wicomico on Monday.

Hayden Williams got the start and took the loss for the Warriors. Offensively, Nandua had eight hits. Lucas Stodghill went 2-4, Alex Bundick went 1-3, and Orion Loredo and Hayden Williams each hit a home run. The Warriors fell to 7-6 on the season and will travel to Warwick on Friday.