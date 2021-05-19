The Arcadia Lady Firebirds traveled to Nandua and defeated the Warriors by a score of 9-4. The Lady Firebirds move to 4-1 on the season and the Lady Warriors fall to 2-3.

The Lady Firebirds got on the scoreboard first as they scored 2 runs in the top of the 1st inning. They scored 5 runs in the top of the 3rd inning to make the score 7-0. The Lady Warriors responded with 1 run the bottom of the 3rd and 4th innings to make the score 7-2. The Firebirds then scored 1 run in the top of the 5th inning to push the score to 8-2. Both teams traded runs the next couple of innings to make the final score 9-4.

Offensively, the Firebirds were led by Brianna Montross, Logan Stapleton, Hannah Parks, Skylar Stapleton, and Savannah McDonald with 2 hits each. Haley McDaniel, Bella Williams, and Jayda Tull each had hit. Bella Williams hit a home run in the game.

Sydney Jester was the winning pitcher for the Firebirds. She pitched 7 innings giving up 4 runs on 7 hits with 2 walks while striking out 4.

Offensively, the Warriors were led by Reaghan Hintz and Bailey Taylor with 2 hits each. Katherine McAuliffe, Lyric Sampson, and Carol Greer each had a hit.

Reaghan Hintz took the loss for the Warriors.

