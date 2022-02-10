Boys Basketball

The Arcadia Firebirds defeated Chincoteague Ponies last night 81 to 62. The Firebirds move to 5-9 on the season. The Ponies fall to 0-11. The two will meet up again tonight as they play at Chincoteague.

Girls Basketball

The Nandua Lady Warriors hosted the Arcadia Lady Firebirds last night. The Lady Warriors won the game by a score of 44 to 32. The Lady Warriors improve to 5-8 on the season and will be in action tonight against Northampton. The Lady Firebirds fall to 1-11 on the season and will be in action again tonight as they travel to Chincoteague.

