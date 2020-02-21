The Eastern Shore District Champions and 4th ranked Arcadia Firebirds Boys’ Basketball team will be hosting a second round regional tournament game on Monday, February 24, 2020, at 6PM. The Firebirds will host the winner of the #5 Thomas Jefferson vs #12 Bluestone game scheduled for Friday, February 21, 2020.

This game is expected to be well attended. Fans are encouraged to arrive early, show their Firebird Pride, and wear RED to the game.

Tickets will cost $7 for this Regional Tournament game.

Additionally, the game will be broadcasted live on WESR 103.3 FM.

.