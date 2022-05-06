Softball

The Chincoteague Lady Ponies played the Arcadia Lady Firebirds on Thursday. The Lady Ponies won the game by a score of 10 to 0. Alex McComb got the start and the win for the Lady Ponies on the mound. McComb gave up 2 hits and struck out 9 batters. Offensively the Lady Ponies were led byLillie Matthews who went 2-4 with a triple and 6 rbi’s. Caity Kerchener went 2-4 with a double. Alex McComb also went 2-3 at the plate. Sydney Jester got the start on the mound for the Lady Firebirds. Jester gave up 10 runs and struck out 4 batters. The Lady Firebirds were led by Brianna Montross who had 2 hits at the plate. The Lady Ponies improve to 11-0 on the season and the Lady Firebirds fall to 7-5 on the season.

The Nandua Lady Warriors topped the Northampton Lady Yellow Jackets on Thursday 12 to 1. Reghan Hintz got the start on the mound and the win for the Lady Warriors. Hintz pitched 6 innings and gave up 1 run on 2 hits while striking out 12. Offensively the Lady Warriors were led by Kathleen McAuliffe, Haylie Justice, Kylie Killmon, and Desiree LeCates who all had 2 hits each. Jillian Spence got the start and the loss on the mound for the Lady Yellow Jackets. Offensively the Lady Yellow Jackets were led by Peyton Sayers and Hannah Locklear with 1 hit each. The Lady Warriors improved to 8-4 on the season and the Lady Yellow Jackets fell to 7-7 on the season.

Baseball

The Arcadia Firebirds defeated the Chincoteague Ponies 17 to 2. Nathan Barnes got the start and the win on the mound for the Firebirds. Offensively the Firebirds were led by Landon Fuller who went 4-4 at the plate with a double. Zach Giddens went 4-5 at the plate. Nathan Barnes went 2-3 at the plate with a home run. Kent Reed got the start and the loss for the Ponies. Offensively the Ponies were led by Wyatt Revell who went 2-2 at the plate.

