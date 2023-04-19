Softball

The Arcadia Lady Firebirds traveled to play the Ocean Lakes softball team on Tuesday. The Lady Firebirds won the game by a score of 7 to 2.

The Lady Firebirds had 7 hits in the game. Offensively, the Firebirds were led by Hannah Parks who went 3-4 at the plate with a double and triple. Brianna Montross went 2-4 at the plate with a triple. Bella Williams went 1-3 with a double and 2 rbi’s.

Sydney Jester pitched a complete game and got the win on the mound. She gave up 2 runs on 3 hits while striking out 9 batters.

The Lady Firebirds move to 8-2 on the season and will be in action again on Friday as they travel to Salisbury Christian.

The Nandua Lady Warriors softball fell to Sussex Central from Delaware Tuesday 7 to 1.

Offensively, the Lady Warriors managed 2 hits in the game, both from Reaghan Hintz who went 2-3 at the plate.

Hintz also started on the mound and pitched 7 innings in the loss. She gave up 7 runs while 1 was earned on 9 hits while striking out 9 batters.

The Lady Warriors fall to 3-5 on the season and will be back in action on Thursday as they host Windsor.