Baseball

The Arcadia Firebirds baseball team traveled to play Bruton on Tuesday. The Firebirds game ended in a tie of a score 11 to 11. The game was called because of darkness. The Firebirds scored 5 runs in the final 2 innings to tie the game.

Offensively, the Firebirds had 11 hits in the game. Nathan Barnes went 3-4 with a double. Dalton Barnes, Dylan Chesser, and Tyler Padgett each had 2 hits in the game.

Barnes started the game and went 2 innings. Tyler Padgett came in for relief and pitched 1 inning. Brian White pitched the final 4 innings giving up 1 run on 3 hits while striking out 5 batters.

The Firebirds overall record is 3-2-1 now with the tie and will be in action again on Thursday as they travel to Holly Grove.

Softball

Firebirds 7 Bruton 0

Stats unreported