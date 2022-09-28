Tuesday

The Arcadia Firebirds hosted the Chincoteague Ponies to open up district play. The Firebirds won in 3 straight sets. The Firebirds are 1-0 in the district. The Ponies fall to 0-1 in district play.

The Northampton Yellow Jackets hosted the Nandua Warriors and won by a score of 3-0. The Yellow Jackets are 1-0 in district play and the Warriors fall to 0-1 in district play.

The Broadwater Vikings hosted Portsmouth Christian. The Vikings won the game by 3 to 1. The Vikings move to 9-4 on the season.