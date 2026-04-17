Firebirds defeat Holly Grove; Broadwater swept by Greenbrier Christian

Softball

The Arcadia Lady Firebirds traveled to Holly Grove on Thursday and came away with an 8–3 win. Ryann Giddins got the start in the circle and earned the win, striking out seven batters. She also led the offense, going 4-for-5 with a home run as part of Arcadia’s eight-hit performance. The Lady Firebirds improve to 4–2 on the season and will host Southampton on Friday.

The Broadwater Lady Vikings hosted Greenbrier Christian on Thursday and fell 10–7. Carly Clayton got the start and took the loss. At the plate, Broadwater finished with seven hits. Adrianna Holloway went 2-for-3 with two doubles, while Miranda Smith added a 2-for-4 effort. The Lady Vikings fall to 5–2 on the season and will return to action Monday as they host Peninsula Catholic.

Baseball

The Broadwater Vikings hosted Greenbrier Christian on Thursday and lost 19–7. Izid Tountas took the loss on the mound.Broadwater collected seven hits in the game, led by Cohen Kellam, who went 2-for-3 with a double, and Owen Terry, who went 2-for-2 with a home run. The Vikings drop to 4–4 on the season and will return to action Friday as they host the Northampton Yellow Jackets.