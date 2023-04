Baseball

The Arcadia Firebirds traveled to Lancaster on Wednesday. The Firebirds lost the game by a score of 11 to 0.

The Firebirds could only manage 1 hit in the game from Aiden Fuller.

Nathan Barnes got the start and loss on the mound. Barnes only lasted 2 innings giving up 5 runs on 5 hits while striking out 2 batters. Tyler Padgett and Brian White pitched in relief.

The Arcadia Firebirds fall to 3-3-1 on the season and will be in action again on Friday as they travel to Salisbury Christian.