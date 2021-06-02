The Arcadia Firebirds baseball team defeated the Chincoteague Ponies by a score of 7 to 3. The Firebirds moved to 4-4 on the season and the Ponies moved to 3-5 on the season.

The Firebirds got on the board first as they scored 3 runs in the top of the second inning, 1 run in the top of the 4th, and 3 runs in the top of the 6th inning to make the score 7-0. The Ponies tried to come back in the bottom of the 7th inning but only got 3 runs to make the final score 7 to 3.

Nathan Barnes started on the mound and got the win for the Firebirds. He gave up 2 hits, walked 2 and struck out 11.

Offensively, the Firebirds were led by Armonte Dickerson, Nathan Barnes, and Tyler Padgett with 2 hits each. Brooks Mariner, Bradley Hall, and M Wharton each got hits.

Marcello Rosanova took the lost for the Ponies.