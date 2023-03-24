Softball

The Arcadia Lady Firebirds traveled to play Churchland on Thursday. The Lady Firebirds won by a score of 12 to 3. The Lady Firebirds had 13 hits in the game. Offensively they were led by Bella Williams and Hannah Parks getting 3 hits, 2 doubles each. Brianna Montross and Jayda Tull also got 2 hits each. Also collecting hits were Logan Stapleton, Bailey Wallace, and Taylor Fluhart.

Sydney Jester got the start on the mound and win for the Lady Firebirds. Jester pitched 4 innings and gave up 3 runs on 1 hit while striking out 6 batters. Jayda Tull came in for relief and pitched the final 3 innings. Tull gave up no runs on 1 hit and struck out 3 batters.

The Lady Firebirds improve to 3-0 on the season and will be in action again tomorrow as they host Westmoreland.

The Chincoteague Lady Ponies defeated Washington 20-1 Thursday evening.

The Lady Ponies had 18 hits in the game. Offensively, the Lady Ponies were led by Sara Godwin who went 4-5 in the game. Allie Bell and Ashlyn Morgan each had 3 hits in the game. Alex McComb, Marley Katsetos, and Lily Mathews each had 2 hits apiece.

Alex McComb got the start on the mound and the win for the Lady Ponies. McComb pitched all 5 innings giving up 1 run on 1 hit while striking out 11 batters.

The Lady Ponies will be in action again on Tuesday as they travel to play Wicomico High School.

Baseball

The Chincoteague Ponies fell to Washington 11-1 Thursday. The Ponies had 3 hits in the game.

Offensively, Marcello Rosanova led the team with 2 hits. George Katsetos also had a hit.

John Holloway got the start on the mound and could only last 1/ 1/3 innings. Holloway gave up 8 runs on 4 hits.

The Ponies fall to 3-1 on the season and will be in action again tomorrow as they play King & Queen.