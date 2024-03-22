Firebirds and Ponies softball falls Thursday night

March 22, 2024
Local Sports
softball

Softball
The Arcadia Lady Firebirds softball team traveled to Cambridge South Dorchester on Thursday afternoon.  The Lady Firebirds lost the game by a score of 14 to 2.  Kaylee Shreaves got the start on the mound and the loss, pitching 3 innings and giving up 12 runs on 3 hits while striking out 1 batter.  Offensively, the Firebirds had 2 hits in the game.   Naima Tucker and Taylor Benedict each had a hit in the game.

The Lady Firebirds fall to 2-3 on the season and will play again on Friday as they host Lancaster.

The Chincoteague Lady Ponies softball team fell to Greenbrier Christian at home on Thursday afternoon 7 to 1.  Alex McComb got the start on the mound and loss.  She pitched 7 pitched innings, giving up 7 runs on 8 hits while striking out 11 batters.   Offensively, the Lady Ponies had 4 hits in the game.   Sara Godwin went 2-4 with a triple to led the offense.

The Lady Ponies fall to 1-2 on the season and will be in action again on Friday as they travel to Wicomico.

