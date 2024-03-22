Firebirds and Ponies softball falls Thursday night

Softball

The Arcadia Lady Firebirds softball team traveled to Cambridge South Dorchester on Thursday afternoon. The Lady Firebirds lost the game by a score of 14 to 2. Kaylee Shreaves got the start on the mound and the loss, pitching 3 innings and giving up 12 runs on 3 hits while striking out 1 batter. Offensively, the Firebirds had 2 hits in the game. Naima Tucker and Taylor Benedict each had a hit in the game.

The Lady Firebirds fall to 2-3 on the season and will play again on Friday as they host Lancaster.

The Chincoteague Lady Ponies softball team fell to Greenbrier Christian at home on Thursday afternoon 7 to 1. Alex McComb got the start on the mound and loss. She pitched 7 pitched innings, giving up 7 runs on 8 hits while striking out 11 batters. Offensively, the Lady Ponies had 4 hits in the game. Sara Godwin went 2-4 with a triple to led the offense.

The Lady Ponies fall to 1-2 on the season and will be in action again on Friday as they travel to Wicomico.