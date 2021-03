The Northampton Yellow Jackets and the Broadwater Academy Vikings will play their final regular season football games this weekend.

The Yellow Jackets travel tonight to West Point and will kick off at 7:00 PM. The Yellow Jackets are expected to participate in the State playoffs beginning next week.

The Vikings travel Saturday to Blessed Sacrament for their final game of the season. Private schools will not be having a football playoff this year.

.