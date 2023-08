THE 2023 Coed Softball League was fun and entertaining this year. The defending Champs “Family” won the regular season with a 12-2 record. They played hard and had the most runs scored for the season.

The 2023 Coed Softball League Tournament champions were “Davis Heating and Cooling”. They lost early in the 3rd round but fought hard to defeat Family in the championship. Congratulations to all the teams that participated this season including Neon, Shore, Washed Up, and 757.