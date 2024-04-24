ESYCC to offer Summer camps

The Eastern Shore Yacht & Country Club is offering a number of camps this summer that are open to everyone. Register online at www.esycc.com/summercamps or obtain forms at the office or pro shop at the club. For more information, call the office at 757-787-1525 or email [email protected].

Junior Sports Camp

This summer camp is a perennial favorite, combining golf and other sports with free swim time each day for a week of active fun and learning. Sailing camp afternoon sessions are available for youth age 7 and over. The sports camp is open to youth ages 4 to 12 (campers are grouped by age.). Dates are June 17-21 and July 8-12 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost is $250 for members and $350 for non-members.

Eco-Warrior Camp

The campers will explore the Eastern Shore setting through water safety and hands-on activities while learning about local habitats and waterways and how to respect and protect them. The camp is open ages 5 to 14 and will be held June 24-28 from 9 a.m. to noon. The cost is $200 for members and $300 for non-members.

Golf School

Designed for juniors who want to get a feel for golf, from the short and long game to proper etiquette and attitude. The week will include skills, drills and course play, culminating in a mini-tournament on Friday. Golf school is open to youth ages 12 to 19 and will be held July 29-Aug. 2. The cost is $150 for members and $250 for non-members.

Swim Camp

Swim camp is a skills-based camp at the beginning of summer to get non-swimmers ready for the water and to hone skills for this who can already swim. There will also be a focus on pool safety. Swim camp is for youth ages 5 to 10 (grouped by ability) and will be held June 10-14 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The cost is $150 for members and $250 for non-members.

Sailing Camp

Sailing camp will offer on-the-water instructions, from beginner to advanced, taught to each participant’s skill level. Campers must be able to swim 50 yards and tread water for a minute. Half-day or full-day camps are offered to youth ages 7 to17. Half-day sessions are July 22-26 from 9 a.m. to noon and June 17-21 and July 8-12 from 1 to 4 p.m. Afternoon sessions can be added to the morning Junior Sports Camp. The cost for half-day sessions are $250 for members and $350 for non-members. Full-day sailing sessions will be held July 15-19 and July 29-Aug. 2 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m, The cost is $400 for members and $500 for non-members.

Junior Sailing Camp

A junior sailing camp will be held Tuesdays and Thursdays from June 13 to Aug. 10 from 4 p.m to 6 p.m. The cost is $150 for members and $250 for non-members.