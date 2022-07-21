The Eastern Shore Yacht and Country Club is offering half-day and full-day sailing camps with on-the-water instruction from beginning to advanced, taught to each participant’s skill level. Lead Instructors are U.S. Sailing, CPR and First Aid Certified.

Half-day camps will be held July 25-29 from 9 a.m to noon. The cost is $200 for full/social members and $250 for associate/non-members.

The full-day camps are Aug. 1 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.. The cost is $375 for full/social members and $450 for association/non-members.

For more information, visit the website: www.esycc.com or call the office at 757-787-1525.

.