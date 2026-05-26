ESY&CC to hold Summer Camps

May 26, 2026
 |
Local Sports
Eastern Shore Yacht and Country Club ESYCC

The Eastern Shore Yacht & Country Club is offering a number of camps this summer that are open to everyone. Register online at [email protected] or call the office at 757-787-1525. For camps that extend past the noon hour, lunch is provided.

Junior Sports Camp

This summer camp is a perennial favorite for ages 4-12, combining a variety of sports for a week of active fun, learning and making new friends. Dates are June 22-26 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost is $300 for members and $350 for non-members.

Eastern Shore Custom Carts Spring Close Out Sale

Eco-Warrior Camp

The campers will explore the Eastern Shore setting through water safety and hands-on activities while learning about local habitats and waterways ad how to respect and protect them. The camp is open ages 5 to 14 and will be held July 6-10 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m,. The cost is $250 for members and $350 for non-members.

Golf School

Designed for juniors 12-19 who want to learn the fundamentals of the game through instruction, practice and fun on the course. Golf school  will be held Aug. 3-7 from 4 to 6 p.m.. The cost is $150 for members and $250 for non-members. Inquire about options for younger participants.

Swimming and Art Camp

Swimming and Art camp is for youth ages 5 to 10 and will be held June 15-19 and July 13-17 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.  Enjoy a mix of swimming  and creative art projects for a well-rounded experience.The cost is $250 for members and $350 for non-members.

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May 26, 2026, 5:25 am
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