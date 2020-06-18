By Bill Sterling

Kris Hebert plans on making the sailing camps at Eastern Shore Yacht & Country Club this summer fun while teaching basic and advanced skills in sailing. Half-day and full-day camps start Monday, June 22, and continue through the end of July.

Hebert has been sailing since she was about 3 and first sailed alone when she was 7. Her parents were avid sailors and kept a boat on the lake in New Jersey where Hebert grew up.

She attended Florida State University and was a skipper on the women’s team when it placed ninth and 10th nationally. She remained in the Tallahassee, Fla., area and helped to revitalize the sailing education program at Apalachee Bay Yacht Club.

A U.S. certified sailing instructor, Hebert taught sailing to youth and adults in Florida before relocating to the Eastern Shore, where her parents have a summer home. This will be her second year as an instructor at ESY&CC camps.

“Sailing is a lifetime activity,” Hebert acknowledged. “My father, who is 78, is still racing sailboats in a club. Once you discover the thrill of getting a boat to go where you want and the sensation of skimming across the water, it’s something you want to do as much as possible.”

Hebert said her camps will involve games and races that will teach skills as well as bring fun to the week.

Students will use one of the eight dinghies owned by the club. Although all sailors will wear life preservers when on the water, campers must be able to swim 50 yards and tread water for one minute.

Hebert, who also serves as pool manager at ESY&CC, says CDC protocols concerning COVID-19 issues will be followed, including social distancing and sanitizing equipment regularly.

The sailing camps are open to youth ages 7-17 of all skill levels.

Dates of the half-day camps are Monday, June 22, to Friday, June 26, from 1 to 4 p.m.; Monday, July 13, to Friday, July 17, from 1 to 4 p.m.; and Monday, July 27, to Friday, July 13, from 9 a.m. to noon.

Cost for the half-day camps is $200 for members and $250 for associate member or non-members.

Full-day camps will be held Monday, June 29, to Friday, July 3, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Monday, July 20, to Friday, July 24, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The cost for full-day camps is $350 for members and $450 for associate members or non-members. The cost includes a U.S. Sailing instruction book.

To register, call 787-1525 or email khaley@esycc.com and request the application, liability waiver and medical form. Forms are also available online at https://www.esycc.com/ eventscalendar

Private individual and small-group lessons are available for all ages.

