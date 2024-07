The Eastern Shore Yacht & Country Club held its Junior Sports Camp recently with youth ages 4 to 12 getting instruction in golf and soccer and enjoying free swim time.

A second camp will be held July 8-12 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m, Cost is $250 for members and $350 for non-members. A Golf School and Sailing Camps are also planned for later this summer.

For more information, call the office at 757-787-1525 or email [email protected].