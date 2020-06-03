The Eastern Shore Yacht and Country Club has announced two summer camps for 2020.

Youth sailing camps for ages 7-17 again this summer will offer both half-day and full day camps.

Instructors will provide on-the-water sailing instruction, from beginner to advanced, taught to each participant’s skill level. On-shore activities, including games, will complement sailing instruction. Lead instructors are US Sailing, CPR and First-Aid certified.

Dates of the half-day camps are Monday, June 22 to Friday, June 26 from 1 to 4 p.m.; Monday, July 13 to Friday, July 17 from 1 to 4 p.m.; and Monday, July 27 to Friday, July 13 from 9 a.m. to noon.

Cost for the half-day camps are $200 for members and $250 for associate member or non-members.

Full-day camps will be held Monday, June 29 to Friday, July 3 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Monday, July 20 to Friday, July 24 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The cost for full-day camps is $350 for members and $450 for associate members or non-members. The cost includes US Sailing instruction book.

Private individuals and small group lessons are available for all ages.

The Annual Summer Junior Camp will be from Monday, June 22 to Friday, June 26 from 9 a.m. to noon for boys and girls ages 4 and up. Activities include golf, tennis and swimming with supervised instruction with a free swim each day for a week of active fun and instruction. Campers are grouped by age. The price is $125 for members and $150 for non-members.

To register, call 787-1525 or email khaley@esycc.com for a copy of the medical consent form and waiver. . Forms are also available online at https://www.esycc.com/ eventscalendar.

.