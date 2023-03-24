Pictured: Sarah Bentley, Meya Charnock, Csroline Bentley, Molly Sams, Grace Bentley and MacKenzie Lucy (coach)

For the third year in a row the Eastern Shore Family YMCA had swimmers qualify to swim at the Upper Southeast Regional Championship in Goldsboro, NC. The USRY meet includes teams from Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Georgia. The Eastern Shore Fins are coached by MacKenzie Lucy and practice at the Eastern Shore Family YMCA. Grace Bentley(17), Sarah Bentley(14), Caroline Bentley(10), Meya Charnock(16) and Molly Sams (14) represented the team at the meet.

