The team of Adam James, Luke Brankley, Charlie Marshall and Tyler Ames won the Shore Fest Golf Tournament at the Eastern Shore Yacht and Country Club, Friday Oct. 9. The foursome shot a 57 in an advanced best ball format to win the first flight. Ames also won the longest drive for men.

Proceeds from the tournament benefit the Eastern Shore Chamber of Commerce with a portion going to Riverside Shore Memorial Auxiliary for local nursing scholarships.

Finishing second with a 57 were Phil Snyder, Ed Dove, Gary West and Bruce Mason. Dove won the closest to the pin for the men.

Third place in the first flight with a 61 went to David Doughty, Chad Kellam, Dan Hoffler and Frank Highlett.

The second flight winners with a 64 were Aaron Price, Jason Stewart, Toby Murray and Steve McCready. Finishing second with a 65 were Josh Taylor, Vince Taylor, James Schavel and Paul Widgen. Third place in the second flight with a 66 were Ken Thornton, Norman Thornton, C.W. Savage and John Lecato.

Margie Byrd had the longest drive for the women’s division.

